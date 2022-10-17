Ceará x Cuiabá referee explains confusion and end of game at Arena Castelão; see summary – Play

the referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) detailed in summary the decision to end the match between Ceará 1×1 Cuiabáthis Sunday (16), at Arena Castelão, for the 32nd round of the Serie A, before the end of game time. The event registered an invasion on the lawn and a fight by the white-and-white fans in the stands.

The main reason was lack of security in the stadium. In the 49th minute of the 2nd half, there were still seven more minutes of added time, when the referee signaled that the match was over.

“Eleven minutes after the start of the invasion, I contacted the general commander of the police, Mr. Eduardo Souza Landim, Lieutenant/Colonel of the BP Choque Battalion, who did not give me security guarantees to restart the game”, he said. “I inform you that both teams have shown that they do not have the emotional conditions to continue the match”, he added in a new excerpt from the document.

Caio Max also described that part of the fans present on the field tried to attack players from Ceará, Cuiabá and even the referee team. The video referee (VAR) equipment was quickly removed to prevent damage. Confusion started in the upper ring.

In the summary there are still reports of throwing seats. The data will serve as a basis for possible complaints forwarded to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which will result in punishment, whether for clubs or others involved. The CBF demanded drastic measures against violence.