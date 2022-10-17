Cemetery sells its own honey from bees raised among the graves

It is not news to anyone that many cemeteries have vast green areas, often surrounded by graves. The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, decided to take advantage of this space to raise bees that produce “house honey”. That’s right, honey is produced inside the cemetery. It is most likely not suitable for those who believe in ghosts.







Photo: Disclosure | green wood

called “Sweet Hereafter” or “Sweet Hereafter” in Portuguese, this honey is already in its third year of production. According to the Food and Wine website, who came up with this brilliant idea was a bee farmer named Davin Larson, who was attending a concert at the Green-Wood chapel and it occurred to him that the location would be ideal for installing an urban apiary. Coincidentally, the cemetery was already considering this idea, so they combined the useful with the pleasant, and brought in Larson to be their resident beekeeper.

The project is a success! The pots sold at the cemetery itself have already gained loyal customers, both New York and other cities. According to the cemetery’s public engagement manager, John Conolly, people love the fact that the product has this unique and exclusive origin, it’s the most special feature of honey, which really attracts customers.

In total are seven hives which are situated in a willow tree on the shores of one of Green Wood’s natural ponds. The beekeeper visits the bees every 15 days to make sure they are all right, and told the website he couldn’t be happier with the support from families who have loved ones buried in the cemetery. Everyone is immensely supportive of the project led by Larson.





Bees at the Green-Wood Cemetery Photo: Disclosure | green wood

As the apiary is in a public place, the choice of bee type was also well thought out. According to Davin Larson bees are docile, friendly and they almost never attack people.

With this attitude, Green-Wood is also doing its part to maintain the population of bees in the city, which have been affected by urbanization, thus promoting a more diverse fauna and flora, since the insect is an essential agent in the pollination of flowers.

Honey is only available for sale each autumn and it can vary in flavor according to the more than 8,000 trees from which bees choose to extract their nectar. However, in common, there is always a minty flavor that comes from the linden trees, which are abundant in the region.

Despite the sales success and the 100 kg of honey produced last season, all funds raised are used for the maintenance and breeding of bees, which are not yet profitable. However, the expectation of the beekeeper and the cemetery is that this situation will soon change.

