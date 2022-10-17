Ceni intends to stay at São Paulo, but foresees difficulties for reinforcements and says he should lose Luizão | Sao Paulo

Rogério Ceni wants to stay at São Paulo in 2023. With a contract until the end of next year, the coach has not yet defined if he will actually remain, but he is already discussing with the board the planning for the next season.

The coach, however, recognizes that the search for reinforcements will not be simple. He doesn’t even expect to have new players next season if he decides to stay.

– I don’t think there will be any signings for next year. But I think it’s always important for the coach to participate (in the planning). This management understands, it is always important. Within the characteristics that the coach sees, the needs. The club is not always able to make the hiring they wanted, in that characteristic they would like – said Ceni.

– But let’s analyze the market for next year. If an opportunity arises, I also have to wait for the players who come without a contract at the end of the year, when the championship is over. I think it’s better to wait for the end of the season to get an exact idea – said Ceni last Sunday.

The coach even talked about Luizão’s likely departure. The defender, formed at the base of São Paulo, has a contract until January 2023 and has not yet renewed his contract, being able to sign a pre-agreement with any other club.

– Luizão hardly stays. Not renewed until now. This is a business, club thing. I talk to them. Football has changed a lot. In my time, I was the one who decided about my career. I find it very difficult for him to stay. It’s my opinion, not information – declared the coach.

Although he still doesn’t know if he will have reinforcements or not, Ceni knows he wants to stay at São Paulo in 2023. Now, it remains to plan the next season.

– I never resigned. I never even got to talk about it. About planning, Monday or Tuesday we had a meeting. Muricy and Cunha, the president, board of directors, financial director participated, who gave a general explanation to all of us about the financial situation, showing the reality and what we are facing at the moment.

– And from there we will do what we can to have a competitive team in 2023. But at no time did I ask to leave, I never spoke to anyone, I didn’t consider that possibility. At first we stay, but football is ephemeral. I like being here,” he added.

