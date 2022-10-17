Changes in Nubank card rules? Check if it’s true or rumor!

Nubank is one of the most well-known and used fintechs today, being one of the first to emerge in the concept of virtual banking, the company has gained the trust of many users for its facilities.

To keep these customers for a while with so many bank options, Nubank undergoes constant updates. In these processes, new services and products are created to make life even easier for users.

It has been rumored that there were changes in the Nubank credit card rules, but in fact, fintech launched the Ultraviolet Card.

Nubank with news

During this month, Nubank presented another novelty in the Ultraviolet card. However, before knowing it, it is important to understand how this product works. Among the company’s various options, it is possible to choose the Ultraviolet card.

The model is made of metal and guarantees advantages to Mastercard Black cards. Among them are the VIP lounges at the airport and also travel insurance. Also, all purchases made with the product on credit, offer 1% cashback.

However, the issue that most differs from the option of other banks is that this cashback does not expire. Per year, it grows 200% of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). Thus, to redeem the cashback amounts in the digital account, the customer must just click on “Use cashback”.

After that, users are redirected to another page where they will have to choose the option “Redeem to account”. Thus, simply select the desired amount and confirm the operation by entering the four-digit password.

According to the bank, customers using the Ultravioleta card can invest in exclusive funds, in addition to exchanging cashback for miles with no transfer limit.

Now, the bank’s novelty is aimed exactly at investments. Basically, Nubank will reduce the investment target for those who wish to obtain product exemption in the credit modality.

Therefore, to obtain this exemption, it will now be necessary to have approximately R4 50 thousand invested in the platform referring to the digital bank or in NuInvest. According to the company’s blog, the company’s modifications, whoever has this amount invested can be exempt from fees in expenses of up to R$ 5 thousand.

Previously, to obtain this benefit, it was necessary to have a total of R$ 150 thousand invested in the platform. It is worth mentioning that the Ultravioleta card offers a monthly fee for customers who meet the criteria for requesting it. The value of this fee is R$ 49.

See too: PIX scheduled by Nubank: See the step by step

How to apply for the card?

The company works online, so it is expected that all its services must be requested in this way. The same occurs with the Ultraviolet card. For this, it is necessary to access the Nubank page, in the area dedicated to the special service. There, the user must enter their CPF.

According to company information, it is not necessary to have a minimum income to have access to this option. However, interested parties will undergo a credit analysis. So, to carry out this process, just access the following address https://bit.ly/3TkHZoF.

The company explains that the analysis is done automatically when the new customer registers. However, in the case of people who already have a common bank account, these analyzes take place every month.

See too: Learn how Nubank’s promotion works that can take customers to the 2022 World Cup