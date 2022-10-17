Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – Beauty

Admin 1 day ago Entertainment Leave a comment 6 Views

In 2013, Charlotte Tilbury, the British makeup artist’s beauty brand of the same name, was born. Since then, she has brought the industry several bestsellers, ranging from makeup to skin care products, always with a seal of approval from countless celebrities and influencers around the world. This is because the brand’s repertoire includes collaborations with well-known faces, such as Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively.

If before you would have to find a fancy way to get the products, you will no longer need to devise any scheme to make that happen: this October, Charlotte Tilbury officially arrived in Portugal, under the umbrella of Sephora.

Finally, you will be able to incorporate the Magic Cream moisturizer (from €93.99) into your routine, one of the most iconic and sought-after products that catapulted the brand to success. In addition, you will be able to find other proposals such as the Lip Cheat lip pencil (€23.99), the Hollywood Flawless Filter illuminator (€44.99) or other face care products, which promise to be more effective than any spell.

There are almost 100 products waiting for you. With prices ranging from €8.99, with the brand’s pencil sharpener, to €209.99, with a 150ml refill of the brand’s magic cream, the products are now available (and there are even travel-size options) . Although they can only be purchased through the cosmetics store’s website, NorteShopping, Colombo, Chiado, Cascais Shopping and Faro will offer samples of some of the brand’s essentials.

Check out the products.

  • O

    Hollywood Flawless Filter Highlighter, €44.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Hollywood Flawless Filter Highlighter, €44.99.

  • O

    Matte Revolution Lipstick, €35.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Matte Revolution Lipstick, €35.99.

  • O

    Beautiying complexion palette, €76.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Beautiying complexion palette, €76.99.

  • O

    Eyes To Mesmerise Eyeshadow, €31.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Eyes To Mesmerise Eyeshadow, €31.99.

  • O

    Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, €24.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, €24.99.

  • O

    Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit, €30.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit, €30.99.

  • O

    Hollywood Flawless Filter highlighter travel size, €15.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Hollywood Flawless Filter highlighter travel size, €15.99.

  • O

    Airbrush Flawless Finish Travel Size Mattifying Powder, €26.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Airbrush Flawless Finish Travel Size Mattifying Powder, €26.99.

  • O

    Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Anti-Crease Brightening, €30.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Anti-Crease Brightening, €30.99.

  • O

    Airbrush Flawless Foundation, €46.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Airbrush Flawless Foundation, €46.99.

  • O

    Charlotte’s Magic Cream Moisturizing Cream, €66.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Charlotte's Magic Cream Moisturizing Cream, €66.99.

  • O

    Pillow Talk Mini Push Up Lashes, Travel Size, €15.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Pillow Talk Mini Push Up Lashes, Travel Size, €15.99.

  • O

    Lip Chandelier Pillow Talk, €24.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Lip Chandelier Pillow Talk, €24.99.

  • O

    The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, €55.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, €55.99.

  • O

    Multi-Glow Pillow Talk Blush, €40.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Multi-Glow Pillow Talk Blush, €40.99.

  • O

    Mini Pillow Talk Lip Kit, €26.99.

    ” data-title=”o – Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – MAGG”>Mini Pillow Talk Lip Kit, €26.99.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Brian Tee announces departure from “Chicago Med” after 8 seasons

Photo: Disclosure / NBC / Modern Popcorn Actor Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved