Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity make-up brand has (finally) arrived in Portugal – Beauty

In 2013, Charlotte Tilbury, the British makeup artist’s beauty brand of the same name, was born. Since then, she has brought the industry several bestsellers, ranging from makeup to skin care products, always with a seal of approval from countless celebrities and influencers around the world. This is because the brand’s repertoire includes collaborations with well-known faces, such as Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively.

If before you would have to find a fancy way to get the products, you will no longer need to devise any scheme to make that happen: this October, Charlotte Tilbury officially arrived in Portugal, under the umbrella of Sephora.

Finally, you will be able to incorporate the Magic Cream moisturizer (from €93.99) into your routine, one of the most iconic and sought-after products that catapulted the brand to success. In addition, you will be able to find other proposals such as the Lip Cheat lip pencil (€23.99), the Hollywood Flawless Filter illuminator (€44.99) or other face care products, which promise to be more effective than any spell.

There are almost 100 products waiting for you. With prices ranging from €8.99, with the brand’s pencil sharpener, to €209.99, with a 150ml refill of the brand’s magic cream, the products are now available (and there are even travel-size options) . Although they can only be purchased through the cosmetics store’s website, NorteShopping, Colombo, Chiado, Cascais Shopping and Faro will offer samples of some of the brand’s essentials.

Check out the products.