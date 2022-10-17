Child actors talk about the experience of participating in ‘Super Chefinhos’ and the expectation for the premiere of the painting

Disclosure Globo/Camilla Maia

Still in a celebratory mood for 23 years on the air on TV Globo, ‘More you‘ premieres this Tuesday, the 18th, a new season of ‘Super Bosses‘. Child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) are the participants who will venture into the fantastic universe of gastronomy and do not hide their excitement with the premiere of the culinary reality.

“It was magical to participate in this edition of ‘Super Chefinhos’. I left full of good teachings, learning and new friendships. The public can expect a lot of fun, mess and, of course, dedication”, says Alana Cabral. Valentina Vieira also highlights the interaction between the participants: “The atmosphere was very good between us. We were a family, and everyone did their best. I confess that I arrived very nervous, but I left light. I learned a lot, in the kitchen and as a person.”

On air in ‘Travessia’, a new nine o’clock soap opera, João Bravo reveals that the public will be able to get to know him better during the program. “It was all wonderful and being around these guys was really good. Also, people will be able to get to know me a little more, I tried to show my funny side as well”, he warns. It was also during the reality show that Ygor Marçal discovered that, in fact, he doesn’t understand much about cooking. “I even try, but I’m far from getting into the cook’s rhythm. I don’t know anything about cooking and the funny thing is that I only discovered this on the show, because I thought I knew”, he jokes.

Alice Palmar confesses that she is taking her lessons home with her. “I love to eat, but it was ‘Super Chefinhos’ that awakened the desire and love for cooking. Since we started shooting the frame, I have been making several recipes at home and everyone likes it,” she says. And Pedro Guilherme confesses that he never imagined himself in the role: “This is one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had, because I never imagined myself cooking like a real chef”.

Over the course of seven days, they will participate in culinary workshops led by different chefs and will always put their skills into practice with great joy, emotion and, of course, delicious food. The thematic tests will not be eliminatory, and the participants will be evaluated day by day by a jury formed by Chef Barbara Verzola and the actress Solange Couto, fixed judges of the competition, in addition to the chef who will give the workshop of the day. In all, there will be four guest chefs, in addition to actor Charles Myara and Ana Maria Braga’s grandson, Louro Mané.

‘Mais Você’ is directed by Vivi De Marco and Frederico de Oliveira. The program airs from Monday to Friday, after the ‘Meeting with Patrícia Poeta’.