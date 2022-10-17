China and Egypt urge their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately – Observer

Follow the war liveblog here

The authorities of China and Egypt on Sunday urged the citizens of these countries to leave Ukraine immediately due to the danger posed by the war in the country.

Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kiev urged Chinese citizens in Ukraine to “improve safety and exit precautions“, according to a statement, quoted by the official Chinese newspaper Global Times, which states that the embassy will help organize the evacuation of people in need.

Chinese officials acknowledged their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity against Russian invasion, but defended diplomatic means to end the conflict, while accusing the United States of allegedly provoking Moscow to start a full-scale war.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Embassy of Egypt in Ukraine also issued a warning to its citizens to leave the country with immediate effect.

The newspaper Egypt Today reports that Egyptian diplomats also asked the citizens of Egypt to have “extreme caution during your game and stay away from dangerous areas“.

In recent hours, the Serbian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily closed for security reasons, according to a message posted on the diplomatic mission’s website.

“The diplomatic team will continue to work from Belgrade until the conditions for returning to Ukraine are met,” reads the message.