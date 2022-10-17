Chinese airline moves its Boeing 737 MAX and raises rumors around the world

N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





After more than three years, the Boeing 737 MAX is approaching the return of its commercial activity in Chinese territory. On the morning of Sunday, October 16, it was noted that China Southern had begun prep work on at least three of its 737-8s.

According to what was reported by the FAT III Aviation channel, through its Twitter account (below), the planes with registrations B-1206, 1207 and 1127 were out of repair and had been cleaned, while teams of mechanics and engineers were seen working on the planes.

As quoted by Aviacionline, a few days ago, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 flew over Chinese airspace and landed in Guangzhou, in what was the first commercial operation of a jet of the model in China since March 2019. Chinese authorities did not provide clarification on the matter. such a flight, but it was known that the full release of the MAX would be near.

For several months, it was speculated that the recertification of the 737 MAX by the Chinese aeronautical authority would follow the certification of the COMAC C919, which was completed on September 29. While there is still no official confirmation that the administrative act will take place anytime soon, China Southern’s move suggests that such a return to activity is not only possible, but expected.

China #737MAX update:

3 of China Southern’s 737 MAX parked at CAN, namely B-1206/1207/1127 has been “unsealed” and cleaned. Mechanics & engineers had been spotted working on those jets. Seems like we are moving closer to 1st commercial flight since the grounding. pic.twitter.com/IRjTaKPp4V — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) October 16, 2022



