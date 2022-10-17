Chinese RTX 4090 graphics card comes with level in design to indicate warping

This one is for the geeks with a crooked video card

Video cards have gotten bigger and bigger. With the arrival of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, this became more evident. The first thing that comes to mind is that the PCIe slot won’t hold and the card will warp. With that in mind, the Chinese Manli launched an RTX 4090 with, amazingly, a level attached to the board.

The graphics card market is full of different designs, and many more that keep following more of the same. However, a model that shows if your card is “straight”, this is new. The manufacturer even managed to place the two small tubes with the fluid in a way that matches the plate.

Chinese RTX 4090 is big, but not like the competitors

The built-in level is the biggest differential of the board, but it is worth mentioning that Manli’s RTX 4090 is a “only” three-slot model, unlike the vast majority of designs that manufacturers decided to create, with 3.5 slots or even 4 slots.

Gallardo, the name given to the video card, has an interesting design, with the first of the three fans partially covered by the case, in addition to the greenish color, giving it a touch that resembles something military.

Despite having three slots, Manli’s RTX 4090 is long, measuring 351 mm (35 cm). The entire length of the RTX 4090 Gallardo PCB is covered by the aluminum heatsink, which also features eight 8mm copper heatpipes.

Despite being quite long, the RTX 4090 with level still lags behind the giant AORUS RTX 4090 Master, a board that is 358.5 mm long, in addition to 75.1 mm deep, requiring 4 slots, unlike the 63 mm of the RTX 4090 from Manli.

As shown here, other manufacturers also have their own giant RTX 4090, which won’t fit in many regular cases. The graphics card, which is geared towards enthusiasts, also requires enthusiast cases.

The advantage of the Manli GeForce RTX 4090 Gallardo is that the level will also tell you if your desk, or even the floor of your house, is level. According to Videocardz, the graphics card can be found for less than $1,900 in Switzerland.

