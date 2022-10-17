Chromecast 4K with Google TV gets Android 12 update

After releasing an affordable version of Chromecast with Google TV, the search giant began to distribute the update with android 12 for the model that supports 4K resolution.
The novelty was confirmed by several users in the United States, and the update weighs about 722 MB and brings the firmware version STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754.
Additionally, the update also delivers the July 2022 security patch to the device with a feature that allows you to disable the microphone and camera of devices that allow video calling.
In the changelog, Google also mentions that the user can now control the HDR level and the intensity of the surround sound, while the device can “properly respond to the frame rate” of content on compatible TVs.
- Updates Android TV OS from 10 to 12
- Additional user settings let you control HDR and surround sound
- Greater security and privacy
- Android security patch level updated to July 2022
- Other bug fixes and performance improvements
For now, the update is being released in batches and it may take some time for it to reach devices located in Brazil. In any case, checking availability is simple:
Tap the user avatar > Settings > System > About > Updates.