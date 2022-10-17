Chromecast 4K with Google TV gets Android 12 update

After releasing an affordable version of Chromecast with Google TV, the search giant began to distribute the update with android 12 for the model that supports 4K resolution.

The novelty was confirmed by several users in the United States, and the update weighs about 722 MB and brings the firmware version STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754.

Additionally, the update also delivers the July 2022 security patch to the device with a feature that allows you to disable the microphone and camera of devices that allow video calling.