Cine Metha Glauber repeats ‘A Mulher Rei’ in this Sunday’s matinee

Actress Viola Davis in the role of General Nanisca, protagonist of “A Mulher Rei” | Photo: Disclosure

Given the success of last Sunday’s matinee with “A Mulher Rei”, a film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Cine Metha Glauber Rocha will hold a second round of the event with the feature. This Sunday (16), at 10:30 am, the film starring Viola Davis will be shown again. Tickets cost R$4 and can only be purchased at the cinema box office.

Last Sunday (9), two sessions were scheduled, however, it was necessary to open two more to serve the public. Nearly 900 people attended the last matinee.

“The King Woman” is a film inspired by real events and rescues the story of Agoji, a unit of women warriors who protected the kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The plot follows the epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she guides a new generation of Agoji warriors.

The story explores issues related to colonialism, slavery and resistance of the African population of Dahomey in the face of the logic imposed by Europe. In addition, it addresses the internal conflicts between the kingdoms around Dahomey and the role of female warriors.

Read more about Cinema on iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News.