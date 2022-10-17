Claro launches plan that gives free internet to Brazilians; see how to enjoy

THE clear launched a new plan in your network. It is about free pricea free plan that will allow the user to watch videos and earn coins, which can be exchanged via internet, call and unlimited SMS.

At the moment, only Claro customers in the prepaid modality can participate in the new action. With the new plan, thousands of Brazilians will be able to access the internet for free. It is worth noting that, currently, the application is only available for the Android system.

Who can join the new plan?

As already mentioned, Prezão Free is available to all prepaid Claro customers using the Android system. It is worth remembering that the iPhone system will not be included in the new measure.

To activate the new plan, Claro customers must install the Prezão Free application on their cell phone and activate it with their prepaid number.

To enter the account, simply access with the same login and password as the Minha Claro platform or make a quick registration in the app itself.

5G arrives for users

5G technology is available in most Brazilian cities, improving the functioning of several tools in the internet of thingsamong which is the smartphone device.

Because of this innovation, many people are in doubt about their own cell phone, since not all devices allow easy identification of the possibility of operation through the 5G technology. In addition to the manufacturer’s manual, there are other ways to consult your device to verify that it supports this fifth-generation technological innovation.

Manufacturer’s website

You can access your device manufacturer’s website; searching the internet for the model of your device, it becomes easier to get to the official website of the brand. Therefore, it is important that you access the main menu, looking for products that have already been launched. When you find your device, look for a button that is usually called “about”.

Technical details

By opening the specific page for your smartphone device model, you can check technical information. Within this analysis, check information related to the network or the device connection, it is still possible to find the term “connectivity”.

The next step is to search for information about mobile networks, connectivity or wifi network. Therefore, when accessing this information, you will find information about 5G technology support. It is important to note that this path may be different for some brands, but it is important that you search for network information regarding your device model.