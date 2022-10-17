Comedies are the attraction of this week’s Afternoon Session

Comedy, drama, action, adventure, thriller or horror? What kind of movie makes you curious? Even if you don’t have a preference, the Afternoon Session always shows many successes. If you were curious about the schedule, check out the titles below.

Monday: “The Devil Wears Prada”

What can happen when we bring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep together in a fashion agency? A critical success. The Devil Wears Prada is a different comedy, with touches of drama and a demonstration of what the world of fashion designers is all about. Meryl shines in the role of Miranda, one of the most powerful fashion designers in New York. Along with Emily Blunt and Gisele Bunchen, Anne tries to get a job as an assistant, but for that, she will have to know the dark and competitive side of the business.

Tuesday: “Four Lives of a Dog”

I don’t know about you, but for me, movies with dogs always tend to be very emotional. In Four Lives of a Dog we follow, through the animal’s vision, four incarnations of it. Always meeting new owners and dilemmas, showing how helpful and kind a dog can be. If it’s emotion you’re looking for, separate your scarves and fall into this beautiful adventure.

Wednesday: “Yes, Lord”

Jim Carrey, the king of comedy, decides to bring a humorous vision of what pyramids and self-help groups are. In Yes, Sir, we follow Carl, who is separated from his wife and who, one fine day, an old-time friend invites him to a lecture. He accepts the compromise and now has to say ‘Yes’ to everything, otherwise bad things will keep happening. A top-notch comedy.

Thursday: “A Chance to Fight”

In this feature, we will follow the story of a disabled fighter who, after a lot of effort, gets a chance to dispute the belt of his category, having to face a professional in the ring. Check out the difficulties faced by people with any type of disability, which are the ways to overcome them and always give that moral lesson that will move you and make you aware.

Friday: “Rush Hour”

Inspired by hits like Lethal Weapon, Rush Hour is an action movie starring Jackie Chan, who plays Inspector Lee. He is investigating the kidnapping of the daughter of an important Chinese figure. The criminal is in LA and so he will have to team up with Cris Tucker and try to stop this Chinese mafia.

Don’t forget the Afternoon Session airs Monday through Friday at 3:30 pm.