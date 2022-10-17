Commander Sully is against Boeing having more time to certify the 737 MAX 10

Commander Sully, Hero of the Hudson River and former US Ambassador to the ICAO, opposed extending the deadline for Boeing to certify the 737 MAX 7 and 10 without the cabin warning changes.





Sully’s speech came shortly after the Association of Allied Pilots (APA), the main union force of American Airlines pilots, which represents 15,000 aviators from the company that succeeded the other that the captain was a part of until the 2009 accident in Rio. Hudson, US Airways. The APA has the same position as the commander on this issue.

What is at stake

After the 737 MAX 8 accidents in 2018 and 2019, which killed more than 300 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia, the US Congress amended the laws and ordered the FAA, responsible for aircraft certification and civil aviation enforcement in the country, to be stricter with the manufacturers. At that time, Sully also became a vocal critic of Boeing.

With the changes required by Congress, every new plane that is certified after December of this year must incorporate a new cockpit alert scheme that warns pilots of abnormal situations. For Boeing, this is a problem, as the MAX 7 and MAX 10 variants have not yet been certified and should not be by the end of the year. Therefore, she wants to extend the deadline for the Congress, so that she does not incur new costs and delays in deliveries.

However, if Congress does not extend the deadline, the new planes will need to be changed and new training given to their operators. With that, there would be a significant difference between these new models for the MAX 8, MAX 9 and the rest of Boeing’s 737 family. The matter reached a point where the American manufacturer even threatened to cancel part of the project, as a way of putting pressure on Congress.





The APA states that “Boeing needs to start the process of installing more modern crew warnings to avoid pilot confusion that gets mixed up with aircraft systems problems. Once these systems have been installed, and the crews are properly trained, pilots will have a better ability to identify faults and properly correct them with life-saving actions.”

“Consider the Boeing 757 and 767, they are substantially different, and yet we operate it with just one license, routinely and without confusion. By making the changes, Boeing will help restore confidence in its brand, preserving jobs by ensuring continued production of the aircraft.”concludes the association’s note.

Sully’s opinion

Before flying the Airbus A320, which was Sully’s last aircraft during his airline career, where he flew until the day of the Hudson River accident, the captain had already operated the US’s own Boeing 737-300 and 737-400. Airways.





“As someone who has been in the left seat (of the captain) when the plane faced a sudden and extreme emergency situation, I can speak from experience that the shock (scare) is big and real, which means that the planes of airlines must have the most effective and best warning system for crews, so that pilots can react quickly to determine the nature and severity of the emergency, taking agile and correct actions to keep the lives of everyone on board safe.”said Sully.

He concludes by stating that he is on the side of the APA and against the deadline extension for Boeing, going further and asking that the FAA install the system on all 737 MAXs, including the MAX 8 and 9 that are already flying.

Despite no longer being a part of the Biden administration, Commander Sully still wields strong influence in Congress, where he has been called upon several times to give his part on aviation situations, including a commission that investigated the 737 MAX accidents, in which he exempted the pilots to blame and pointed to Boeing as responsible for the failures.



