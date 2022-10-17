Corinthians invites eight finalists from Taça das Favelas for evaluation period | Corinthians

The information, published by “Central do Timão”, was confirmed by ge.

Player gets emotional when he hears the narration of the goal in the Favelas Cup

Timão chooses not to disclose the names of the boys, as the players may or may not stay at the club after the period, but four belong to São Bernardo, which took the runner-up, and four played for Jardim Ibirapuera, which was champion. of the competition decided on penalties.

Zanotto, scorer of the goal by runner-up São Bernardo in the final, is one of the boys. His name ended up leaking, because the channel “Cartoloucos” caught the invitation made by the coordinator of capture of the base of Timão, Alysson Martins, who was present in loco at the Barueri Arena.

– Eight athletes were selected, four from each team. Corinthians was the only club that valued the Favelas Cup, we went to all the games, we went to the Piauí final, we went to other states, we brought several kids for evaluation. From this final, four have already started with us, Zanotto is one of them, and we are waiting for the others – he explained.

Alysson stated that Corinthians has been constantly monitoring boys from communities. The club is one of the partners of Cufa (Central Única das Favelas).

– We went to all the games here in São Paulo and we are giving these boys an opportunity. As Corinthians is the people’s team, we go to the people. Taking a young person off the street is already a victory – he highlighted.

