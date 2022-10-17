Corinthians legal director rebuts criticism from Braz, from Flamengo, about suspended game

After Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengo, contesting the decision of the STJD in suspend the match between Goiás and Corinthiansstating that ‘not even in the floodplain’ would such an advance occur, the legal director of Timão, Hérói Vicente, refuted the speech of the red-black leader.

– In the floodplain, arm is arm (except if Flamengo plays there) – published Herói Vicente on his Twitter. The publication was accompanied by a photo of referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio on the VAR monitor, with the phrase ‘post canceled by VAR’.

Timão was in trouble with the referee who led the first final of the Copa do Brasil, at Neo Química Arena, for not scoring a penalty in the second half, where the ball would have hit Léo Pereira’s arm inside the area.

O alvinegro club sent a letter to CBF asking for explanations about what he considered a refereeing error in the goalless draw with Rubro-Negro in Itaquera.

The entity responded to the alvinegro club, stating that the referee Braulio da Silva Machado was right by not signaling the maximum penalty for Léo Pereira.claiming that the ball hit a part of the player’s body before hitting his arm, but without mentioning a possible touch of the belly.

Flamengo and Corinthians make the decisive duel for the title of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday (19), at 21:45. All tickets for the visiting sector at Maracanã were sold out.