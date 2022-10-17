Corinthians thrash 5-0 after losing in Libertadores debut

After debuting with defeat, Corinthians got its first victory in the Women’s Libertadores. The Brabas won Always Ready-BOL, 5-0, for the 2nd round of the tournament. Gabi Portilho (2x), Adriana, Vic Albuquerque and Juliete scored the goals at the Pozo Ripalda stadium, in Quito, Ecuador.

With the result, Timão conquers its first three points in Group A and equals the score of Olimpia-PAR, but is in second place due to the goal difference. Deportivo Cali-COL leads the group with six points.

The team coached by Arthur Elias ends its participation in the group stage against Olimpia-PAR, next Wednesday (19), at 19:15.

THE GAME

Coach Arthur Elias climbed Corinthians with: Lele; Diany, Andressa Pereira, Tarciane and Tamires; Gabi Moraes, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho and Grazi; Jack and Adriana.

Timão was in trouble with the referee for two unmarked penalties in the first 10 minutes of the game. Soon after, at 12, Tamires crossed in the area, and Gabi Portilho played first, in the angle of goalkeeper Paula Valencia. Six minutes later, Tamires and Portilho practically repeated the play of the first goal, and the midfielder, with a header, extended the lead to 2-0.

In the 26th minute, Adriana received a launch inside the area, turned over the opposing defender and scored a beautiful goal. Still in the first stage, Timão scored the fourth goal, from a penalty, with Vic Albuquerque.

In the final stage, Juliete gave final numbers to the rout by receiving in speed and touching between the goalkeeper’s legs. In the final minutes of the game, Luana Bertolucci, from Corinthians, missed a penalty by slipping on the spot.