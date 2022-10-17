Corinthians training: Vítor Pereira does activity with full cast with an eye on the final | Corinthians

Sunday was work for Corinthians. After ending a brief stay in Goiânia on Saturday night, hours after the news of the suspension of the game against Goiás, which was scheduled for Serrinha stadium, Timão returned to São Paulo and has already trained with total focus on the grand final of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil, against Flamengo, Wednesday, at 21:45, at Maracanã.

This Sunday morning, at CT Joaquin Grava, the cast worked at the gym and then went to the lawn, where tactical and positioning activities took place. In the end, the players practiced penalty kicks.

1 of 2 Fausto Vera training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fausto Vera in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

With a 0-0 draw in the first leg, in São Paulo, the decision was completely open. This Monday, two days before the match, Timão will promote a training session open to the fans at Neo Química Arena, to pack the trip to Rio de Janeiro.

The weekend’s match against Goiás was suspended by determination of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), responding to the request of Timão, because of the disagreement about the presence of visiting fans.

+ “Without Fiel, Corinthians doesn’t play”, says Duilio

The CBF has not yet commented on a new date for the match, valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

+ See more news from Corinthians

Your opinion is important to Timão! Click here, download the app and answer the Fiel Torcedor survey.

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: ge.globo Banner Corinthians — Photo: ge.globo