Coritiba’s performances: Thonny Anderson fails in decisive play, and Boschilia stands out in front | coritiba

Coritiba lost 1-0 to Athletico this Sunday at Arena da Baixada. The game was valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the classic, Alviverde did a balanced performance, created opportunities at the front, but hesitated in the second half and was defeated once again playing away from Couto Pereira.

Boschilia: the midfielder played his best game for Coritiba. As an organizer, he participated a lot in the game, had room to finish and create good chances for Coxa. A good performance by Boschilia. Note: 7.5.

Alef Mango: highlighted in recent games, the striker failed to make a difference in the classic. In the chances he received, Manga didn’t make the best decisions and disappointed. Note: 5.

Tony Anderson: the midfielder entered the final stretch of the match and failed to mark Alex Santana, who gained space and hit a kick in the corner of Gabriel Vasconcelos. The bid was decisive for the final result. Note: 4.

  • Gabriel [GOL]: 7
  • Nathanael [LAD]: 6
  • (Matheus Alexander[ATA]: ND)
  • chancellor [ZAG]: 5.5
  • Luciano Castan [ZAG]: 6
  • Rafael Santos [LAE]: 5.5
  • Bruno Gomes [VOL]: 6.5
  • Jesus Trinity [VOL]: 6.5
  • bernard [VOL]: 7
  • (Joseph Hugo [ATA]: ND)
  • boschilia [MEC]: 7.5
  • (Adrian Martínez [ATA]: ND)
  • Alef Mango [ATA]: 5
  • (Leo Gamalho[ATA]: ND)
  • Fabricio Daniel [ATA]: 5.5
  • (Thonny Anderson [MEI]: 4)

Coritiba will face São Paulo on Thursday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi. The game, delayed, is valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

