Cruzeiro follows reformulation at the base and adjusts details for the departure of Igor Lemos and two more | cruise

Cruzeiro continues to reformulate the teams in the basic categories and, finally, defined that it will not continue with three under-20 athletes: defender Wendel, midfielder Igor Lemos and striker Alex Matos. The situation of each one will still be defined with the athletes’ staff.

After analyzing that they would not be used in the category, the three players were released for vacation period, returning during this week to define the future. To geCruzeiro reported that the definition of the trio took place in a process that has been carried out at the club every three months.

– Due to the quarterly technical diagnosis that is carried out in the Under-20 category, it was identified that these athletes will not remain in the next cycle of the category. Currently, the club is building with the athletes and their staff the next steps for each one.

Igor Lemos and Alex Matos are in their final year of under-20. Therefore, from next year they could only be used by Cruzeiro in the professional, since the club does not have a sub-23 team. The analyzes are carried out jointly, between the base and professional boards.

It is worth remembering that Igor was the holder of the Cruzeiro junior team until the beginning of this year. He ended up getting injured in the first minutes of the Copa São Paulo debut, being replaced by Alex. Igor was out of action for nearly six months.

Wendel’s case is a little different. Born in 2004, he has two more years in the training process at the base. The defender was a starter for the under-17 Cruzeiro in 2021, reaching the junior category this season. He played just three games, the last one in June.

