Daniel Alves watches the derby in the midst of Real Madrid fans | spanish football

Barcelona had a fan infiltrated in the midst of the Real Madrid crowd in classic this sunday. A fan who, until last season, wore the club’s shirt on the field: Daniel Alves. The Brazilian winger watched the game from the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu, surrounded by fans of the local team.
– You always have to have a lot of personality to experience things you’ve never experienced. I lived the classic today in a different way, with different sensations and with a tremendous desire to be inside. How badly I was surrounded, but resisting like a champion – wrote the Brazilian, in a post on social networks.
- See the Spanish table
- Drake loses millionaire bet on classic
- Daniel Alves returns to Barcelona to keep an eye on the Cup
Alves published images of his experience in the midst of Real Madrid fans. He lamented the defeat of Barcelona.
– Unfortunately for the culés, it was not the expected result, but being a fan of a team is loving it when things are not going well, it is supporting it when the day is not the best and it is also never stopping loving. No matter what!
Watch the goals of Real Madrid 3 x 1 Barcelona, for the Spanish Championship 2022
At 39, Daniel Alves saw the season for Pumas come to an early end after the club failed to advance to the playoffs of the Mexican Championship. No official game since September, the Brazilian winger maintains form at Barcelona. His goal is to be with Brazil in the World Cup.
As a Barcelona player, Dani Alves has faced Real Madrid 47 times: he won 23, lost 17 and drew seven games with his rival. He scored two goals in the match.
Daniel Alves watched the classic in the midst of the Real Madrid crowd – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram