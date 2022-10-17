Deyverson breaks silence and reveals old ‘beat’ with Gabigol in Libertadores: “Presepeiro…”

Players bumped into each other in the last decision of the tournament and ex-Palmeiras striker reports what happened

Flamengo lives the expectation of winning the third Libertadores in its history. The opportunity to win the tri was wasted in 2021, when Rubro-Negro was surpassed by Palmeiras, in extra time. After the Carioca team lost, with a goal from Raphael Veiga, Gabigol left everything the same in the second half. The title feat came shortly after a mistake by Andreas Pereira, with striker Deyverson becoming the executioner of Mais Querido.

In an interview with the YouTuber channel Cartolouco, Deyverson told of a situation he had with Gabriel Barbosa in the final. According to Cuiabá’s number 9, Gabi would have called him a “preepeiro” in the Libertadores decision. When recalling what happened, the striker again stated that his role when entering the decision was just to mark midfielder Willian Arão.

“Who called you a presepeiro when you came in?”asked Cartolouco.

“Gabigol”replied Deyverson.

“(Abel spoke) only mark Aaron”added the player.

Despite the problem with Gabigol, Deyverson insisted on exalt the football that Pedro has been playing in 2022. The Gávea striker competes for the award for best player in South America this season and still leads the Libertadores artillery. According to Deyverson, in his view, Pedro is second only to Alan Kardec, currently at Atlético Mineiro.

“Peter is amazing. Peter, you play too much. Hats off to you. You are surreal. Pedro, congratulations, bro! Ball player. With all due respect to Flamengo players, Pedro is above all. Forgets! He’s a guy I follow, but my number one is Alan Kardec. I have him as my idol”argues the striker from Cuiabá.