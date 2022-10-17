Deyverson ignores Liberta de 2021 and says that Corinthians was part of the most important moment in his career

The classic between Corinthians and Palmeiras has already reserved many moments of provocations throughout history. Who can forget, for example, Edilson’s embassies in the 1999 Paulistão title. In 1993, Viola made the famous ‘pig goal’, when he threw himself on the ball to score and imitated the famous animal in the rival. In addition to the many joys of Fiel against Alviverde, in 2018, Timão fans left smiling once again.

On the occasion, Alvinegro was state champion against Palmeiras and lifting the cup at the rival’s house. After losing 1-0 at Neo Química Arena, Rodriguinho left everything the same at the beginning of the confrontation at Allianz Parque. In penalties, Timão came out with superiority in the kicks, in Cassio’s inspired day. The goalkeeper took two kicks from Palmeiras and Corinthians was champion. However, the title seems to have been ignored by Deyverson.

The ex-Palmeiras striker, who is now in Cuiabá, did not miss the opportunity to take a wave with Corinthians fans in a video for the youtuber channel Cartolouco. Deyverson pointed out that the most important career goal it was in the 2018 Brasileirão, against Corinthians. Author of the goal of the 2021 Libertadores title alviverde, the striker showed in this and other answers that he values ​​the rivalry with Timão.

Deyverson also valued the red card he received when spit on Richardreferring to the “Most Tasty” Expulsion of the career. The player also spoke of the wink he made against Corinthians as his favorite celebration, showing his preference for Derby Paulista. Deyverson, who calls himself Vasco, took advantage of the moment to provoke Flamengo too, when he cited an old “bullshit” with Gabigol.