Discover the anti-vacuum function being developed by WhatsApp

Unfortunately, not everyone can be online all the time, but certain errands need feedback, even if it’s prior. In this way, the Meta group is developing a function that reduces this waiting time.

However, the tool continues to be released gradually, present in all betas and in most Android and iOS devices stably.

Connectivity is the mission of the Meta group

By assuming a new market positioning in the year 2021, Facebook chose to be recognized as a ”Goal”, basing its values ​​on the development of features that increase the security and connectivity of users.

Therefore, preventing people from being left without an answer or opinion is one of the main objectives of the rapidly growing company.

Intelligence in virtual communication

It is not difficult to understand the ease of this company’s team leading certain innovations in relation to applications. Gathering Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook, accumulate plenty of experience to apply their knowledge. Thus, they dominate a large part of the segment of messengers and social networks, bringing together the capacity of all these platforms that bring together thousands of users.

Quick reactions that notify contacts

If you’re worried about leaving someone without a reaction, you can now react quickly to conversations. In the chat, a mechanism was released that when pressing the text box, all the emoji options appear.

The moment the icon is sent, the recipient will receive a notification highlighting the picture chosen to illustrate their feeling, according to the content.

Initially, there were only six options for emojis classics, which served to identify the real adherence of the public to the function. Once the usability has been verified, now everyone will have access to a greater variety of symbols, showing colleagues that you have visualized and interpreted what was sent. If your smartphone no longer receives this update, wait a few more days and always check the mobile app store, seeking to identify pending issues.