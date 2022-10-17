Discover the list of the 15 coolest neighborhoods in the world. One of them is in Brazil!

On a trip, you’ve certainly come across a neighborhood that stands out, for a thousand different reasons: because it’s more cultural, more bohemian, more commercial, more gastronomic… In short, each tourist or resident points out a reason to like that place more . But, in the whole world, what would be the best neighborhood? The traditional Time Out magazine did a survey and compiled a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. And once again there is Brazilian in the ranking.

The magazine heard over 20,000 residents around the world to reach the final result. Among the criteria to assemble the list, they pointed out the best places for entertainment, gastronomy, culture and community life. This is the fifth consecutive year that the magazine makes this ranking.

The coolest neighborhoods in the world

Among the 51 selected from the list, which also included the analysis of the magazine’s editors and writers, a Brazilian neighborhood was chosen. Last year, the district of Saúde, in Rio de Janeiro, was the only one in Brazil to be part of the ranking.

Are you curious to know which one was the most voted this year? A tip: it is in São Paulo. And he is within the top 15, which we show below:

1 – American Colony (Guadalajara, Mexico)

According to the magazine, Guadalajara is known to many locals as the cultural capital of Mexico, with its art galleries. And the Colonia Americana neighborhood has also been standing out for its underground scene. The publication highlights musical settings in the region, such as Bar Americas and Segundo Piso Music, and recalls that the Guadalajara International Film Festival usually takes place in March.

2 – Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal)

Lisbon is already a popular destination for Brazilians and, after this list, Cais do Sodré should receive even more foreign tourists. For some years now, the neighborhood has been considered one of the main nightlife areas in the city of Portugal, thanks to the new restaurants, bars and nightclubs. For those who want a good lunch, the duck with rice at O ​​Frade is one of the magazine’s suggestions.

3 – Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia)

Elegant hotels, countless bars, nightclubs with djs… The Wat Bo Village neighborhood is already considered one of the most popular in the city. In 2021, Siem Reap underwent a general renovation and the neighborhood became a highlight among residents and tourists. For an evening cocktail, Time Out suggests Pou Restaurat & Bar, but there are several other establishments worth visiting.

4 – Ridgewood (New York, United States)

There’s no shortage of cool and famous neighborhoods in New York, but it was Ridgewood, between Queens and Brooklyn, that stood out here on the list. The old architecture is still preserved in the region, and the new bars, restaurants and cafes have come to catch everyone’s attention in recent years. Magazine suggestion: stroll through The Central Ridgewood Historic District, have dinner at Porcelain restaurant and then have a beer or wine at Julia’s.

5 – Mile End (Montreal, Canada)

The Mile End neighborhood is historically a hub for Jewish immigrants and artists in Montreal, Canada. And it is also where you will find some of the best restaurants in the city, as well as independent bookstores and other prominent commercial establishments.

6 – Barrio Logan (San Diego, United States)

Mexican history is embedded in Barrio Logan in San Diego. After all, this American neighborhood is less than 30 km from the Mexican border. In Chicano Park are murals with more than 80 paintings depicting scenes from the Mexican Revolution and much more. During the month of April, the magazine recalls, there is a free festival at Chicano Park, with musical performances, art workshops, street food and other attractions.

7 – Shimokitazawa (Tokyo, Japan)

Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa neighborhood last appeared on Time Out’s list in 2019 — the same year it underwent a major renovation. If before it was better known for its vintage stores, in the last few months it has gained new shops, cafes and restaurants. The thermal bath at Yuen Bettei Daita is a different attraction that can be quite beneficial.

8 – Cliftonville (Margate, England)

Cliftonville is known for being one of England’s most thriving arts communities. Record stores, organic coffee shops and galleries set the tone for this Margate neighborhood. Walking along the beach is also an activity that cannot be missed by locals and tourists alike.

9 – Barrio Yungay (Santiago, Chile)

Time Out points out that Barrio Yungay is the first planned neighborhood in Santiago, Chile. The gastronomy, the museums and the large green area (especially the Quinta Normal Park) draw the attention of the place, which has increasingly received young and cool people in its streets and establishments.

10 – Cours Julien (Marseille, France)

Close to the Old Port, and east of the city’s marina, the Cours Julien neighborhood was once home to the open-air wholesale markets of Marseille, France. This atmosphere is still alive, and the neighborhood offers street markets, vintage clothing stores, modern art galleries in former warehouses and lots of street art.

11 – Shawlands (Glasgow, Scotland)

“With its great parks, art, cafe and restaurants, Shawlands maintains the bravery of Glasgow.” This is how Time Out magazine defines this neighborhood in Glasgow, Scotland. A tip is to visit Pollok National Park, the largest in the city. The magazine also suggests eating pancakes first thing in the morning at Café Strange Brew and ending the night with a drink at the Phillies.

12 – Dundas West (Toronto, Canada)

Art galleries, international restaurants, cozy bars and cafes and a cultural hub that draws the attention of those visiting the region. The Dundas West neighborhood in Toronto is all that and more: it is also known for its large population of Brazilian and Portuguese immigrants.

13 – Vila Madalena (São Paulo, Brazil)

Those who bet on Vila Madalena as the coolest Brazilian neighborhood in the world were right on target. When last year’s Time Out list came out, many people were surprised by the absence of this neighborhood, one of the best known in São Paulo.

The publication highlights Beco do Batman, an open-air graffiti gallery, as an attraction. The bars on Rua Aspicuelta also gained special attention, in addition to the samba shows that take place in the region.

“The São Paulo neighborhood of Vila Madalena owes its bohemian character to the students of the University of São Paulo, who arrived in the 80s, seduced by the attraction of cheap rent and cheaper caipirinhas”, describes the magazine, which suggests the bars Posto 6 and Salve Jorge. to have a cold beer.

14 – San Isidro (Havana, Cuba)

The Cuban neighborhood of San Isidro, in Havana, also made the top 15. “Rooftop bars, dark salsa bars and a sound system on every corner: San Isidro has it all,” reads the Time Out text, stating that San Isidro has it all. Isidro “bubbles after dark”.

15 – Neukolln (Berlin, Germany)

A neighborhood for everyone and for everyone. This is how Neukölln in Berlin can be defined. The neighborhood has Turkish restaurants and Lebanese grocery stores, as well as parks and lots of green spaces in the area. And, in recent years, it has seen the emergence of new, more modern restaurants, bars and boutiques.

The complete list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world can be seen on the Time Out magazine website.

