Do Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Hate Each Other After Cheating?

Everyone loves a good friendship between actors who have worked together, especially when they made love in a hugely successful teen franchise.

Therefore, many fans are still curious to know if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson maintained the friendship after the end of the trendy relationship that they lived in real life while they were shooting the movies of the saga Twilight.

For those who weren’t teenagers at the time, the two starred together in the vampire saga adapted from the books by writer Stephenie Meyer and became pop icons, especially after they took over their relationship.

The two started dating in 2009 and the relationship ended after approximately three years.

Betrayal, scandal and division of opinion

The couple stayed together until the year 2013, when a scandal emerged in the media about a possible betrayal of Kristen Stewart during the period when she was shooting the movie Snow White and the hunter.

After much gossip appeared in the media, Stewart decided to go public and assumed that she had an affair with the film’s director, however, she said it was nothing more than simple caresses.

“I didn’t have sex with him. This is like the most candid interview, but, well, who would believe me? It doesn’t even matter. You just make out with a guy in public and it definitely looks like you (had sex with him).”

Later, she publicly apologized to Pattinson, but their relationship was no more, especially when the internet issued various types of judgments.

Years later, Pattinson went so far as to say, “These f***ing happens, you know?”

But how are the two artists today?

Currently, the two are living their lives separately and doing their own projects.

Pattinson emerged as Batman recently and was quite successful as a superhero, being highly praised by critics.

Kristen also follows her work as an actress and appeared as Lady Di in the film. Spencerwhich earned him an Oscar nomination.

The actors are in different relationships now. Kristen is engaged to Dylan Meyer, who is also an actress and screenwriter. The two announced their engagement in 2021.

Robert Pattinson is in a relationship with model Suki Waterhouse.

According to online sources, Pattinson and Stewart still speak and treat each other with respect, but they aren’t best friends and don’t keep in close contact with each other.

