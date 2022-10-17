Don’t want to receive calls on WhatsApp? see what to do

For many users of Whatsappespecially those more reserved, calling through the application is something that is totally out of the question among your contacts.

However, even if they don’t like the function, many don’t know how to block it without restricting direct contact with other people. So, check out how to disable messenger calls without blocking your contacts.

How to disable calls on WhatsApp?

First, it is important to point out that the Whatsapp does not have the direct function of disabling calls without blocking the contact from your phonebook.

However, you can silence call notifications and not be disturbed by them anymore. See the step by step:

Open WhatsApp; Click on the contact you want to mute notifications on; At the top of the screen, click on the three dots or the name of the contact and then click on the “contact data” option. Once this is done, scroll down and look for the custom notifications tab, where you will silence call or message notifications.

WhatsApp will allow groups to have up to 1,024 participants

To provide the best user experiences Whatsapp, the app undergoes a series of innovations frequently. New features are released in the messenger and, according to information, the next one will be very useful for those who participate in groups.

This is because, recently, the Whatsapp informed that an increase in the number of participants in the groups could be made soon. It is important to note that this capacity has already been increased twice.

Groups with the highest number of participants

This year, the messenger development laboratory carried out some tests to increase the number of participants in the groups, reaching 512 members.

However, tests showed that WhatsApp has the ability to accommodate even more people in groups, totaling 1,024 participating users.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, a site specialized in Whatsappthe company responsible for the messenger has accelerated the launch of the new feature, also considering that many companies use this feature to increase their communication efficiency.

Devices that use the beta version of the application will receive the updated platform and, for others, access will be made available gradually.