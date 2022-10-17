Doogee S96 GT arrives with image capture up to 15 meters away in night vision

Expected from late September to mid-October, the Doogee S96 GT was released by the manufacturer this weekend, with all the details revealed. The novelty is that the night vision camera of the robust cell phone can capture images from up to 15 meters away. This consists of a special 20 MP lens, present on the smartphone’s rear assembly, aimed at taking pictures at night. The rest of the sensors follow the configuration of the predecessor – the S96 Pro –, with a 48 MP main, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Its other technical specifications are composed of a Helio G95 mobile platform, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The battery has 6,320 mAh, with support for 24W fast charging and 15W wireless. The native operating system is Android 12 – no guarantee of receiving Android 13. As a rugged device, the S96 GT comes with IP68 certifications – for protection against dust and liquids – and MIL-STD-810G – for miliary resistance in extreme environments. Its 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution is also covered by Gorilla Glass, the version of which has not been specified.

The Doogee S96 GT can be found through the official store of the brand on the AliExpress platform and has a limited edition in gold color. It is available for an MSRP of US$249.99 (~R$1,331.25). What do you think of Doogee’s new rugged smartphone? Tell us!

The Doogee S96 GT is not yet available in Brazilian stores.

