Dragon Ball: The Breakers Released as New Multiplayer Game for Consoles and PC

Bandai Namco launched last Friday (14) the game Dragon Ball: The Breakers for consoles and PC. The game consists of an online multiplayer which pits “Survivors” of the story against “invaders” iconic characters of the franchise.

There are seven ordinary civilian characters, trapped in a “Time Rift”, against an invader – some famous villain from history. The intention is to team up to escape the opponent’s clutches and return safely to their original world and timeline. Watch the new trailer below:

The Breakers share the same universe Dragon Ball Xenoverse and delivers resources to connect with Xenoverse 2. In addition, the developer promises to provide support later, with more seasonal content and updates.

The title even contains a free pass called Dragon Tier, to give players rewards as they progress. One of them is the Farmer Survivor skin, unlocked after reaching the 50th prize of the season.