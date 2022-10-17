Drake makes a millionaire bet on Barcelona and loses R$4.4 million

Barcelona’s defeat by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu did not bring good news to singer Drake’s pocket. That’s because the artist made a multiple bet on the victories of Arsenal, which played its part by beating Leeds United 1-0, and Barcelona, ​​which lost to the biggest rival in Spain. Drake bet about R$ 4.4 million this Sunday.

Finished early, Arsenal’s game kept the artist’s bet alive. If Barcelona beat Real Madrid away from home, he would earn BRL 20.7 million.

Although complicated, the bet on the culés had a good reason. Barcelona entered into commercial action with the master sponsor and owner of the Camp Nou naming rights, the Spotify brand, with a shirt in reference to the brand beaten by Drake in the music application.

On the platform, the artist has surpassed 50 billion streams. Therefore, instead of the traditional Spotify logo on the shirt, the Barcelona team wore a shirt with the “Ovo” owl, Drake’s brand, in “El Clásico”.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s team did not give space to Xavi Hernandez’s team and won 3-1. Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo, from a penalty, scored for the Merengues. Ferran Torres decreased for the Blaugrana team.

After the victory of the leader of Espanyol, Rodrygo, who scored the last madridista goal, still made waves with Drake, by publishing on social networks a reference to a song by the rapper, ‘God’s Plan’, in Portuguese, plan of God.