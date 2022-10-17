Drew Barrymore reveals he hasn’t had sex in six years: ‘I don’t need sex’ – Entertainment

Actress Drew Barrymore, 47, posted a text about relationships and shared details of her personal life on her blog. In one of the excerpts of the publication, the artist revealed that she has not had sex for six years, since she made her third divorce official.

“Since becoming a single mother, I haven’t been able to have an intimate relationship. […] I’m not a person who needs sex and who needs to go out and have relationships like this. I am someone who is fully committed to raising my daughters and how we women must exist in this world, to be empowered to love each other,” wrote Drew Barrymore.

The actress also stated that she does not rule out living new relationships in the future, but stressed that this is not her priority.

“A relationship hasn’t been a priority for me for a long time. Some people can walk out of a marriage or relationship and in the quick future find themselves in another relationship. There’s nothing wrong with that, not one bit! I don’t judge, I celebrate their journey! Because for some people it really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to be celibate.”

“I’m proud of myself for taking this time. I need time. And my view of sex has really changed.”

Drew’s daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, are the result of the artist’s marriage to businessman Will Kopelman – the two were married between 2012 and 2016. In addition to the girls’ father, the actress also lived a relationship with two other men: she was married for a year to businessman Jeremy Thomas (in 1994) and to comedian Tom Green (from 2000 to 2002).