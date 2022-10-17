Drew Barrymore Says He Hasn’t Had an ‘Intimate Relationship’ Since 2016







In the text, Barrymore clarified that he does not hate sex, but that it differs from love. Photo: Anthony Behar/ Sipa USA

the american actress Drew BarrymoreThe 47-year-old said in a new blog post that she doesn’t “need” sex because she’s learned that physical intimacy doesn’t mean love.

She even said that since the separation from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman44, in 2016, “was unable to have an intimate relationship.”

“I’ve had the honor and pleasure of really working on myself and learning what it’s like to be a father, again something that wasn’t exactly clear growing up and I’ve had a lot of learning curves along the way,” said the actress, who is Olive’s mother, 10, and Frankie, 8, from her relationship with Kopelman.

In the same post, the actress who rose to stardom as a child in the movie ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’ (1982), said the divorce made her more “cautious” in her personal life, and that she learned to raise her daughters to be “empowered and to love. themselves”.

“I’m in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll be in a relationship…but it just hasn’t been my priority.”

“I’m not a person who needs sex and needs to go out and engage with people on that level. I’m someone who is deeply committed to promoting as girls, my daughters and I as a woman should function in this world!”

The actress stated that she “needed to remain very celibate” to honor and mourn “the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be.”

At the end of the text, Barrymore clarified that he doesn’t hate sex, but that he “has finally come to the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same.”

