Drew Barrymore Says She Doesn’t Need Sex: ‘Celibate’

Drew Barrymore, a 47-year-old actress, wrote a post about relationships on her personal blog yesterday and claimed she doesn’t need sex. The artist explained that she hasn’t been in an intimate relationship since 2016, when she signed her third divorce.

“At almost 48 years of age, I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did when I was younger. I didn’t have exemplary parents and I’ve been involved with adults since I was young. I was looking for companionship, validation, excitement, pleasure, adventures, fun! Now, I can’t get into a time machine and change my story (…) However, after two daughters and the separation from their father, it made me more cautious”, began the actress.

Drew explains that he’s now focused on his daughters, and that romantic relationships aren’t priorities: “I’ve had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to loving me and my daughters. I’ve known this hasn’t included a man in a while.” .

The actress stressed that she underwent therapy to deal with these issues: “He [terapeuta] said, “Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.” I’ve waited all my life for words like these to help me understand the difference, and now, thanks to him, I do.”

“Since the beginning of my life as a single mother, I haven’t been able to have an intimate relationship. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of really working on myself and learning what it’s like to be a mother (…) I’m not a person who needs I’m someone who is deeply committed to raising my girls, my daughters and how we women should exist in this world!”

The artist also stressed that she does not judge people who end a relationship and enter another: “A relationship with a man has not been a priority for me for a long time. Some people can leave a marriage or relationship and in the fast future find themselves in another relationship. There’s nothing wrong with that! Not at all. I don’t judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people it really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to be celibate.”

The actress’ daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, are the result of her former relationship with businessman Will Kopelman. They were married for four years and divorced in 2016.

In September of this year, Drew had already said that he would have no problem going without sex, and that he could go years without having sex.