Drunk Stories: Croatia’s capital has the curious Hangover Museum – 10/17/2022

An unforgettable place about forgettable events.

This is how the Museum of Hangovers is defined —or, in its original name, Museum of Hangovers—, a curious tourist destination in the city of Zagreb, Croatia, whose exhibitions are dedicated to the universe of drinking.

Upon entering this small house in the central region of Zagreb, the visitor is faced with rooms where the aim is to inform and entertain the public with stories related to excessive alcohol consumption and the almost inevitable physical misery of the next day.

The spaces show several real accounts of people who lived through hilarious, shameful and even criminal situations after getting drunk — also displaying objects that were part of the events described.

On arrival: stories and news involving drinking Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

Drinking Souvenirs

There, for example, there is a written account of a group of students who, during a school trip to Greece, set fire to a raft after drinking heavily. Not happy, the gang even stole one of the boat’s life jackets, which is on display inside the Croatian museum.

On display is also a shattered car bumper, accompanied by a description of how its drunk driver caused this destruction during a traffic accident.

Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

In addition, the Hangover Museum has interactive installations.

Inside, there are goggles simulating drunkenness: the visitor puts them over his eyes and, with blurred vision, tries to hit darts at a target or walk in a straight line.

And, with these same glasses, it is possible to sit at a computer equipped with a video game steering wheel and, in a game, drive a car with the vision of a drunk person (the objective here is to show the danger of driving in a state drunken).

You can simulate how dangerous it is to drive drunk… Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

…or play darts. Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

Messages to “God Bathroom”

Among its attractions, the Hangover Museum also has a space with a toilet and sink where visitors can leave written messages for what the museum calls “God bathroom” – the place where people spend much of the physical suffering caused by hangovers. .

And, among the hundreds of messages recorded on colored paper, there are many thanks for the welcome provided by the toilet during the worst hours of post-drinking.

Messages left on “God Bathroom” Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

The exhibition also displays an object called “TV of the Hangover”, with a screen that shows totally deformed images, as if they were the vision of someone trying to watch television at the height of uneasiness after drunkenness.

And, in the place, there are also objects that express human creativity when it comes to hiding their drinking habits: one of these items is a book with a hole made in the middle of its pages to store a bottle of drink.

The “Hangover TV” displayed in the museum Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

But not everything is focused on fun: the Museum of Hangovers houses an educational section, in which it addresses the dangers of alcoholism.

an idea from friends

And how was the idea of ​​creating the Hangover Museum born?

“This is a project of people who have returned home many times drunk, living stories in the streets and parks of the city”, says Rino Dubokovic, founder and director of the museum.

Dubokovic says that “the initial idea was born during a party with my friends. We were talking and laughing about the adventures we had already lived in drunk nights and hangover mornings. And, in the middle of the conversation, a friend told a story about how, after one night he woke up with a broken bicycle pedal in his pocket.

The broken pedal that gave rise to the Hangover Museum Image: Museum of Hangovers/Disclosure

Apparently, he was riding with a drunk friend, who lost control of his bike and fell in the middle of the tracks. Luckily, there was no train coming. The story was the inspiration to open a place that gathered items and accounts of curious events involving drunks.”

The bicycle pedal, it is worth mentioning, is on display in the museum.

The ticket price is 5.4 euros (approximately R$30). Students pay 4 euros (about R$21). Prices subject to change

More information: www.museumofhangovers.com