Ed Carlos and +2; Orlando Ribeiro defines Santos starter with changes to face Bragantino

After thrashing Juventude in the last round and resuming the path of victories, Santos will return to action on Monday (17) in this round. In a duel that will close the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, Alvinegro Praiano goes to the interior of São Paulo to face Red Bull Bragantinoa team that appears with two points less in the leaderboard and doesn’t have a great season either.

However, despite the victory in the last match, Santos has not been giving their fans much hope. Even though, a victory in the next game could leave Clube da Vila Belmiro two points away from the G-8, since América-MG was defeated by Fortaleza and parked at 45 points. In the case of Massa Bruta, the team is still looking for its last points to avoid any risk of relegation.

That said, still without being able to count on the defender Maicon among the holders, coach Orlando Ribeiro finished preparing for the duel this Sunday morning (16). According to information from the newspaper “A Tribuna”, Orlando chose to make some changes to the starting lineup. Amongst them, the one that drew the most attention was the entry of midfielder Ed Carlos, only 21 years old, in the starting lineup.

In addition to this change, Nathan should also return to the starting lineup, in addition to the defensive midfielder Camacho. Therefore, Carlos Sanchez, Auro and Lucas Barbosa must lose their place among the 11. Check out the possible Santos squad: John Paul; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camanho and Ed Carlos; Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga. The match will take place at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, this Monday (17), at 8 pm.