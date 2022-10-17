Edmundo ‘indicates’ three strong reinforcements for Vasco in 2023

Optimistic about Vasco’s possible access, Edmundo highlighted that the squad will need to undergo a reformulation in 2023. In this way, the former player “indicated” three athletes who were trained in the basic categories, but ended up being sold early: Paulinho, Coutinho and Douglas Luiz. Currently, the trio is in European football and are constantly being requested by fans to return to the Rio team.

As Vasco closed an agreement with 777 Partners, the company that took over Cruzmaltino’s SAF should invest heavily next season. In view of this, Edmundo highlighted that Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG are models that can inspire the São Januário team.

“I have my feet on the ground. I would hire Paulinho, Coutinho and Douglas Luiz. They are all players from the base and would join Andrey Santos and Marlon Gomes. It would make a young and competitive team. There are three examples that need to be followed: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. It’s creating idols and getting stronger and stronger. Dudu has been at Palmeiras for seven years, Scarpa has been for five, the goalkeeper (Weverton) has been for five, Gustavo Gómez has been for more than five years…”, he said on his YouTube channel.

“These three players were sold early and very cheap. Vasco’s fans would love to repatriate them. You need a defender, full-back, goalkeeper… the demand in Serie A is greater. As I was a striker, I’m always in favor of the goal. I could hire Pedro Raul too. Having the player to pass the ball, the striker will score a lot of goals.”, he added.

Projection involving Vasco’s future

Of the group mentioned by Edmundo, Paulinho is the name that has the greatest possibility of returning to Brazil in 2023. That’s because his contract ends in June next year and Bayer can opt for a sale in January. For now, Paulo Bracks has been adopting caution, but he made it clear that the team will be strong next season in case of access.

“The investment that will be made in 2023 will be proportional to the competitions that Vasco will play in the year. I will have this support, it is the sporting objective of the group. And not missing anything is not having bad logistics, difficulty in meals here at the club or outside Rio de Janeiro, not having any kind of problem that could interfere in the field. And little by little we are doing some reforms in the CT.”, said the football executive to GE.