Emily Blunt Responds to John Krasinski at Marvel Studios

Emily Blunt finally got the opportunity to comment on John Krasinski’s cameo as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The two, for those who don’t know, are married.

“I was very happy because I know he is a big fan. And I can also understand why it is such an ardent and passionate religion for people. It’s a big part of our cinematic history now. So he was thrilled… Well, I hope (that we can see him in the role again]). I hope so. Never know.”

told the HeyUGuys.

Blunt was the original choice to play Black Widow, but scheduling conflicts prevented it at the time. Recently, the actress admitted to having lost interest in working in this superhero genre.

READ TOO

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAfter defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sorcerer Supreme Stephen Strange and his partner Wong continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat.

The film connects with WandaVision and also has a relationship with Loki. The feature belongs to Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe where the reality of the universe can collapse because of the same spell that brought the Spider-Man villains to the Avengers world and the Sorcerer Supreme will need to enlist the help of Wanda, who has been living in isolation since the events of the solo series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in IMAX on Disney+, directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man).