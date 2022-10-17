Even renewed, series are off the air for up to three years

The popularization of streaming has changed several viewer habits. In addition to introducing the concept of binge watching, the services also changed the series’ production schedule. While on North American open TV you can count on your favorite attraction to be back between September and October and on air until May of the following year, on online platforms it is impossible to make any predictions. Some shows can disappear for years!

Last Monday (9), Avenue 5 returned to HBO and HBO Max with its second season more than 30 months after wrapping up the first year. The attraction ran out of new episodes between March 15, 2020 and October 10, 2022. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed recording, but even that doesn’t justify such a long disappearance.

And, amazingly, the series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad is not even the record holder for downtime. THE Tangerine separated seven series that have been renewed and whose fans have been waiting for new seasons for a long time, and the gap of some entries in the list is shocking! Luckily, the platforms are already scheduling the return of at least some of them.

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom in the series Carnival Row Publicity/Prime Video

Carnival Row

Believe it or not, the series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne has not aired new episodes since August 2019 – that is, for more than three years! Renewed by Prime Video for the second season even before its premiere, the attraction had production paralyzed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The recordings were finished in September of last year, but, so far, nothing from Amazon to announce the date of the expected return.

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in the Hunters series Publicity/Prime Video

hunters

Another Prime Video production that disappeared from the map, Hunters marks a rare foray by star Al Pacino into the world of series. The comedic drama that follows a group of Nazi hunters premiered in February 2020 and was renewed for a second year in August of that year. So far, however, there is no news that the new episodes have even been filmed. Did the platform go back on its decision and decide to cancel production on the sly?

John Krasinski in the series Jack Ryan Playback/Prime Video

Jack Ryan

Launched in August 2018 as Amazon’s most expensive production so far, Jack Ryan debuted its second season in October 2019 and, after that, the agent played by John Krasinski disappeared from the map. Prime Video obviously likes the series, as it confirmed a fourth (and final) year even before the third premiere, but audiences will have to wait 38 months to follow the character’s return: the new season premieres on December 21.

Miley Cyrus in a scene from the series Black Mirror Playback/Netflix

black mirror

Prime Video does not have the exclusivity in the disappearance of series! Anthology favorite with audiences and critics, Black Mirror hasn’t aired new episodes since June 2019. Creator Charlie Brooker is the type who doesn’t like to be rushed and does everything in his time. The cast of the new season has been leaked, but so far there’s no preview for a season six premiere — or special episodes like Bandersnatch to help pass the time until then!

Elizabeth Debicki in the new season of The Crown Disclosure / Netflix

The Crown

The fifth season of the series about the royal family took so long to get off the ground that Queen Elizabeth (1926-2022) even died in between. But, after a long wait, the new episodes – which will also feature a completely revamped cast – finally got a premiere date. The Crown returns to Netflix on November 9, 24 months after airing its fourth year.

Alba Baptista in the Warrior Nun series Disclosure / Netflix

Warrior Nun

Netflix also envelops its fans in the world of fantastic adventure. The story of the paraplegic orphan who is recruited to fight demons returns to streaming on November 10th, more than two years after wrapping up her freshman year – made available by the platform on July 2nd, 2020. Does Ava (Alba Baptista) need help? How long to catch your breath before facing new battles against the forces of evil?

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian series Disclosure / Disney+

The Mandalorian

Disney+ also gave its subscribers a tea party with what is, without a doubt, its flagship series. It’s hard to believe, since streaming has launched several series in the Star Wars universe, but The Mandalorian ended its second year in August 2021 and will only return next year. To help kill Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s homesickness, the audience even had to face The Book of Boba Fett – that required patience worthy of a jedi!