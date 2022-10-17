“Every time a player loses…”; Scarpa ‘doesn’t shut up’ and opens the game about penalty kick error in Choque-Rei

There was no lack of favorable conditions for Palmeiras to win the Choque-Rei this Sunday (16), at Allianz Parque. In a classic disputed by the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, Verdão did not know how to take advantage of the two expulsions in São Paulo, wasted a penalty and the 0 to 0 did not leave the score.

In a busy and well disputed confrontation, Alviverde was better and created the main goal opportunities. So much so that goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from Tricolor, was the best on the field. First, the archer made a great save in Merentiel’s submission, still in the early stage. Then Gustavo Scarpa stopped at the biggest chance of the game. Palmeiras started the second half with one more player.

Defender Ferraresi elbowed Danilo and suffered in the opening 45 minutes, the first expulsion of the match. With the advantage on the field, Verdão grew even more and went up in search of triumph. Calleri handled the ball after a cross in the São Paulo area and the penalty was awarded after reviewing the bid in VAR. Scarpa went for the ball and Felipe Alves defended the kick.

After the final whistle, the attacking midfielder spoke about his frustration at the missed penalty. “It’s difficult. Every time a player misses a penalty it’s complicated. Regardless of the goalkeeper’s merit, the batter’s responsibility is great. And I never ran away from it, and I won’t. Of course I’m very upset for having made a mistake. Ball forward, that’s how it is, you have to have personality when things go wrong,” he said.

São Paulo still had another defender sent off. Beraldo went to the street after fouling Endrick and avoiding a clear and obvious goal scoring opportunity. But it wasn’t enough for Alviverde to take zero off the scoreboard and avoid a goalless draw at home.