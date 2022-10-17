Experts venture into the Arizona desert (USA) to record lightning in overwhelming storms | Fantastic

Lightning is frightening and at the same time mesmerizing phenomena. They last for a millisecond and produce heat as intense as the surface of the Sun.

In the Arizona desert, United States, a team of experts have a difficult mission to capture lightning images using a super slow cameraor super slow motion.

Kristen, Mike and Jeff came to Arizona in search of very specific weather conditions. Most of the year, there is not a drop of water there, but in the summer, the storms are overwhelming.

1 of 1 Experts venture into the Arizona desert (USA) to record lightning in overwhelming storms — Photo: BBC Specialists venture into the Arizona desert (USA) to record lightning in overwhelming storms – Photo: BBC

Lightning can form and spread within clouds or go beyond them and strike the ground. But those are rarer… And therefore more interesting.

Jeff will have the help of another photographer, Dustin. He brought a camera capable of recording 150,000 photos per second. They will even use a filter to try a rare feat: record the colors of the rays..

The glow looks monochromatic, completely white. But Jeff wants to reveal the colors hidden in an electrical discharge. Follow this adventure in full by watching the video above.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.