Fantastic dives into the deepest pool in the world, in the United Arab Emirates | Fantastic

Opened in July 2021, the pool receives between 50 and 75 divers daily, who pay BRL 2,500 for the experience.

The attractions start right at the first meters: scenes of everyday life. A trip to the supermarket, the intimacy of home exposed in the depths, or that rest on the park bench.

World’s Deepest Swimming Pool Opens in Dubai; see photos and video

It has fun for all tastes, and you can accelerate at will. Underwater has no speed limit.

“It’s the safest place in the world to dive. We have lifeguards, a guide diver… We never let anyone dive alone and we also have cameras monitoring the entire space down there”, explains Jesper Kjoller, responsible for Deep Dive Dubai.

There are 56 cameras watching, an underwater Big Brother. Which gives confidence to enter more confined environments, not recommended for those who suffer from claustrophobia.

See the full report above.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.