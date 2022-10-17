Fantastic Shows the Advancement of a New Epidemic That Has Taken Over the US: Opioid Drugs | Fantastic

The greatest war fought by United States at this moment it is silent. A public health crisis that began in the late 1990s with the sale of opioid-based drugs.

At first glance, it’s like thousands of people wandering the streets. Soulless, on Russian roulette… about to die after just one drink.

The epidemic now is Fentanyl. And two milligrams are capable of killing.

Reporters Felipe Santana and Lucas Louis traveled the country – from rural communities to large cities – and show how this new epidemic has taken over the streets. A tragedy that, according to experts, started inside doctors’ offices.

Fantastic: Dr. Albert, how does Fentanyl work in the brain?

Albert: The Fentanyl molecule couples exactly to the receptor, both from pain and from breathing. Fantastic: So, what does she do?

Albert: And then, when the pain receptor is coupled, in most cases, the pain goes away.

Fantastic: After this substance has attached itself to these receptors in the breath, the signal goes to the lung and the lung starts to work more slowly.

Albert: Much slower, until what we call respiratory depression and respiratory arrest.

Fantastic: The person stops breathing…

Albert: Stop breathing, stop irrigating the heart, and the heart, already without oxygen, will stop.

Fentanyl has been used legally for 60 years in hospitals as an anesthetic for surgery. The pharmaceutical industry promised that the pills would end any kind of pain. But in fact, the pills have produced a nation of more potent and illegal drug addicts..

1 of 1 Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than heroin — Photo: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than heroin — Photo: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Marquez went from a small town to try to get into rehab in San Francisco.

“I’m trying to stop. This has already killed all my friends. I don’t have a phone. I don’t have stability. I sleep on the street and when I wake up I find that I have been robbed. I don’t have a wallet. And nobody wants to help me,” she says.

See the Fantástico special report in its entirety, in the video above.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.