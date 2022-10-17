Felipão celebrates rescue of spirit in Athletico against Coritiba and advantage in G-6: “Gives us breath” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari celebrated the rescue of the spirit in Athletico’s victory against coritiba by 1 to 0 on Sunday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The commander also cited the advantage within the G-6 before the Libertadores final.

Hurricane won for the second time in the last seven matches after eliminating Palmeiras. The Atletico team fought until the end and was awarded in the 44th minute, with a goal by Alex Santana in a stolen ball near the area.

The assembly of the team was having mishaps after the Palmeiras game, we didn’t like it and we tried to model a team with that spirit. We did well. It gives us a little more breathing room for the rest of the championship. — Felipão, in a press conference

The Atletico captain made changes in the team and tried to use the formation he thinks for the Libertadores final, against Flamengo, on October 29th.

The main novelties were the entries of Cuello and Vitinho, with Pablo being the choice for Atletico’s number 9 shirt. In the middle, Erick, Fernandinho and Terans brought the face he imagines of the team in the decision.

To have this equality against Flamengo, we need to have that spirit that took us to the final. We may have difficulties organizing, but at least we will make it much more difficult for the teams that play against us.” — Felipe

The three points gave Hurricane greater security in the G-6 and a drop of three points from the Brazilian’s G-4. And that’s what the coach tried to highlight in the press conference.

With the goal at the end, Athletico extended the series unbeaten by the Brasileirão in Baixada: 15 games, with nine wins and six draws. The only red-black defeat at home in the consecutive points competition was against Atlético-MG, on April 17, with the then coach Fábio Carille.

– The victory was important, not because it was Coritiba, but because we were in sixth position, with four from seventh, six away from eighth. This gives us a breather for the rest of the competition – concluded the coach.

