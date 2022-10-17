Felipão highlights ‘competitive spirit’ after victory in the classic

Athletico-PR received Coritiba today (16), at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship, and won 1-0, in a classic that was balanced and in which Hurricane used most of its holders. At the end of the lights, Alex Santana scored the goal that secured the three points for Athletico.

With the defeat, Coritiba continued at the bottom of the table, with 34 points and in the 15th position of the competition. Focused on the Libertadores final against Flamengo on the 29th, Athletico’s performance has been falling in the Brasileirão, but the victory keeps the team led by Felipão in 6th position, with 51 points.

At the press conference after the match, the Athletico-PR coach surprised and indicated that he already has practically the entire starting lineup for the Libertadores final defined:

“Totally sure. I had an idea, it was going, it was going, it was going, it was going and I’m sure it’s 10 I already have certain, now it’s Bragantino and Palmeiras. I don’t know what will happen so that we can define something more.”

The grand final against the Cariocas will be, in Guayaquil, on the 29th. During the press conference, Scolari also stressed that Athletico needs to continue with the “competitive spirit” that it had today and even left in the air that the position in which it has more doubts is in the midfield.

Other responses from Felipão at the press conference:

Victory at Atlético

Let’s not forget that we still have two games left. Bragantino there and Palmeiras here. Team building we had some mishaps after the game against Palmeiras, some situations that we didn’t like and we were trying to model a team that had that spirit, it doesn’t have to be classic to have that spirit, we did well and had the opportunity to to win in 3 or 4 moves, we did what we were used to doing in the Brasileirão and Libertadores and if this spirit reigns, it continues, we may have difficulties in organizing and scoring the goal, but at least we make it much more difficult for the teams that play against us . Today we were happy to score in the final minutes and get an important victory, not because it’s Coritiba, it’s the same 3 points, but it was important because we were in sixth position, four points from the seventh, six points from the eighth and one thing good, it gives us a little more breath in the rest of the championship, that’s why the victory in today’s game was important.

The team’s footprint today

“No we can, I can’t just imagine that we didn’t suffer, that Coritiba didn’t have chances, they did, especially in the kicks from outside the area, in the second half we tried not to do that, a better placement of the players in the middle sector and even in the sides of the field, but what was good and what was important is that, normally, in a general sum, in the classics we are always adding, an away draw, a draw at home, because they are classics, they are different, they have a value beyond the historical value, in addition to the two teams? We added six points, recovered 3 or four points that we lost on the way and that today would be missing us much more. The important thing about the victory was the competitive spirit. We know and I repeat that we don’t have a team that is the best in Brazil, the best of that, it’s not that, we want to compete, if we compete with good spirit, we make it difficult for any other team.”

Final against Flamengo

“Only that way. If we look, observe Flamengo players, in general, we know that they have more conditions, better conditions than we do. Now, they may not have the same spirit, they may not have the same desire to be champion of a Libertadores as we do. I don’t know, we have to manufacture something to be equal to Flamengo, and, to have that equality, we need to have that spirit and that spirit led us to the final, it was the spirit that made us win in Argentina, we beat the two-time champion Palmeiras, so that’s the spirit, starting this way, the situation in the middle, the situation on one side of the field, I still have two more games to form this team or definitely format in a way that complicate Flamengo’s life. We have a game and in a disputed game we will see if we can make Flamengo feel that we have conditions. ‘Ah, if we are going to play with 3 or 4 midfielders’, I still haven’t I can say neither this nor here ilo. We have 15 days ahead of us and we don’t know what can happen.”

Are you doing training focused on Flamengo?

“It can’t be done, Eduardo, it can’t be done. It can’t be done in training, I can’t imagine a Flamengo team. And then I, Athletico, have Bragantino and Palmeiras. Athletico have Flamengo, we don’t know what’s going to happen, Athletico has the desire for Libertadores next year and, to be in Libertadores, I need to follow this path, this road that we are following between the six. I don’t know if the seventh and eighth will enter, but we have to follow between the six and so we have to continue, this is the way I’m trying to instill in this team, if we are not the best on one side, we are on the other side. We want more, we do more, we can more. In training you can’t idealize a team, that’s why in games we use it to correct something and say: ‘let’s do this’.

Major player injuries

“No. If I worry about an injury, then I’ll have it, if I do any training there like I did this week, when I think it was Erick who went to kick the goal, they hit him from behind and he had to leave the training. We don’t think. We have to start from the game, we have to be dedicated, knowing that it can happen, if it happens, it did. have an injury, unless because of something or other that happens, another, who won today were not those 11 who entered, it was the 16 who played and still had 6 more on the bench to make 22, you know? With those 16 or 22 I’ll get there. Well organized, we’re reaching the Libertadores final, God willing, if we’re going to dedicate ourselves, we’ll get among the six. It’s a very good year”.

Alex Santana decisive

“I’m not even a starter in that spot there, believe me. I don’t even know if I will. There’s so much that can happen in the middle of the road, so Alex is a player who has a style that can be useful if we define a situation of game, so that’s it, he entered, entered well and did what he had to do. He participated as is his custom, but Alex, to play, we have to think that he doesn’t know, he doesn’t know, he has difficulties in play like 10 from the back. Some have this difficulty, from the front, he has a lot of vision and participates, then against Flamengo we’ll see, but Flamengo is there at the end, now I’m going to prepare for Bragantino, if we want arrive, we have to score 3 to 4 points in these two games to be able to breathe well when we get back from there. We don’t know what will happen. Neither we nor Flamengo. Nobody is guaranteed. Flamengo even more, now they play a final of Copa do Brasil, winning the Copa do Brasil is already there, so we will have to organize, know how to play a player or another and then define just that last week and neither Alex nor anyone else, everyone has a chance.”

Athletico players celebrate a goal over Coritiba in the Brazilian Championship game Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Relationship and fan requests

“I don’t give any explanation to fans. He is passionate about A, B and I want to see the Athletico team well. I have 29, 27, 26 players, I can list 23, I have seven in midfield and I have to put 3 and three reserves, so there are times when we will do this, times when we will do that and if I explain to the whole crowd, I’m dead. Each one has their favorite player, I have Athletico as a preference. So, I can’t tell you how much is missing, but what was missing in these last two games, against Fortaleza it came up a little and then against Corinthians it wasn’t totally bad like that and today was better, much better. If that spirit comes back, we have full conditions to fight for the title, but don’t forget that I have Bragantino there and Palmeiras here, who may even fight for the title here, although it’s still 8 points, I mean, it will have to be the last games. here for Palmeiras well, he doesn’t think he’s coming here to win that easy no, you’ll have to sweat a lot. We need to see that, Bragantino and Palmeiras, we need to add, in the sum we made of the opposing teams and our points, if we score 3 to 4 more points in these two games, we will be arriving, because probably the seventh place will arrive with 55 or 56 and, if we have 51, with 4 more we would have three or 4 more games on the way back, we have to do more or less counting and that’s what I’ve been passing on to them, every day I’ve been adding up until I’m learning that two plus two and four.”

Difficulties with calendar

“Yes, I believe that, both in the first half, with some difficulties, and in the second, when we improved a little, we had some harassment, especially in Coritiba’s aerial ball, we have to add A and B and do it for this, for that and what does this and what does that. The individual characteristics, those of the team, where do you feel the opposing team more, if we play in the middle or on the side, and then we are discussing this every day , but every day that we have to put it aside because we have to put it aside because we have the Brazilian Championship and its opponents, we didn’t achieve anything, we are fighting with everyone. What I want to show them and For the fans, we’re good! Willingness, discipline, points, but we can’t achieve anything, you can’t dream that easy, slowly we’re getting there.”