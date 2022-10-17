Felipão ‘rebates’ talk of favoritism in Libertadores, throws responsibility on Flamengo and emphasizes: “We know they have it”

On October 29, Athletico-PR and Flamengo will compete in the Copa Libertadores final, at 5:00 pm, at Estádio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Ecuador. On one side, Dorival Júnior in charge of the Rio team, on the other, Felipão, who is the coach of Hurricane. Both coaches with a lot of history and a lot of baggage to take to another historic final between Brazilians in the biggest South American championship.

After Athletico-PR’s victory in the classic against Coritiba, Felipão spoke about the final. He was experienced in the tournament, after all, he won in 1995, with Grêmio and in 1999 against Palmeiras, he said that the favoritism in the final for Flamengo: “Only that way. If we analyze Flamengo players, in general, we know that they have better conditions than we do.”

The coach also pointed out that no matter how much he says that, his team still has a lot of desire to win, that this is the spirit: “But it may be that they don’t have the same spirit as us. The same desire to be Libertadores champion. We need to manufacture something to be like Flamengo, and to have that equality we need to have that spirit.”

The Hurricane coach also highlighted the spirit for the grand finale: ““This spirit that we beat in La Plata or Estudiantes in the quarter-finals, we beat the two-time champion Palmeiras. two more games (Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras) to form the team that complicates Flamengo.” – Before facing Athletico, Flamengo has the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, next Wednesday (19), in addition to facing Santos and América-MG for the Brasileirão.