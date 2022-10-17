Firefighters evacuate child amid crowd fight and field invasion at Castelão Arena | Ceará

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

One of the scenes is of the little fan Miguel José, 9 years old, who went to the game with his grandfather Romildo Gomes. Family members said he is doing well.

“We received many calls and messages from worried friends and family. We are fine, thank God. We hope that no one goes through this situation. Especially children,” said mother Taís Gomes.

Game between Ceará and Cuiabá ends at Arena Castelão after confusion between fans

Scene of families and children running away from a fight between Ceará and Cuiabá; see images

Another scene that drew attention was that of a mother on the lawn hugging her daughter trying to escape the confusion. Another shows two children sitting and crying, and a fan with his shirt fanning out.

fan identification

2 of 3 Child being taken by mother after confusion at Arena Castelão. — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/Sistema Verdes Mares Child being taken by mother after confusion at Arena Castelão. — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/Sistema Verdes Mares

The Secretary of Public Security said that it tries to identify and punish Ceará fans who invaded the field at Arena Castelão. Players left the field cornered and were surrounded by fans who invaded the lawn.

According to the Military Police, five detailed terms of occurrence (TCO) and one procedure in the act were registered against people involved in the riot.

The Sports and Youth Secretariat regretted and repudiated the acts of violence recorded during the match. Still on the incident, the Secretary of Security said that the Ceará Security Forces acted to contain a fight between fans in Sector C upper North.

During the fight of fans, there was depredation of chairs and that carries out an investigation of the damages. The folder also reminds that the clubs are responsible for the reimbursement of the value related to the broken chairs.

Faced with the “very serious facts”, Sejuv called a meeting for this Monday, with representatives of the SSPDS and the Ceará Football Federation, in order to identify and punish the authors of the regrettable acts of vandalism.

3 of 3 During the fight between fans, chairs were defaced. — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/Sistema Verdes Mares During the fight of fans there was depredation of chairs. — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/Sistema Verdes Mares

Ceará fans broke chairs and started fighting among themselves. At one point, they ran towards the field and surrounded players like Vina, Luiz Otávio and Guilherme Castilho to attack them.

Police fired rubber bullets to quell the riot and used pepper spray on fans who were in the riot.

Ceará still has two games at home, at Arena Castelão, before the end of the Brazilian championship and should be punished for the confusion this Sunday in the game against Cuiabá. There are possibilities that the team, which is in a bad condition in the table, will play behind closed doors, without the support of the fans.