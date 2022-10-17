FN PERFORMANCES: Adryelson and Eduardo have a good time; Júnior Santos does poorly in Botafogo 0 x 1 Internacional

KITTEN: 5.5
No guilt in the goal and not so much work in the game
DANIEL BORGES: 6.0
He came back well, closing the right side and helping the ball out
ADRYELSON: 6.5
Maintained its good level of performance
PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 5.5
It wasn’t bad, but it gave some prorated. Hard to keep up with Victor Cuesta
MARÇAL: 6.0
Correct performance in defense and shy in support
DANILO BARBOSA: 5.5
It started out well, with quality, but production began to decline.
TCHE TCHE: 6.0
Ran a lot and fought, but it wasn’t as efficient as in other games
EDWARD: 6.5
He had an excellent first half, moving and connecting plays. was disappearing from the game
JUNIOR SANTOS: 4.5
It didn’t go well. He tried individual plays when he could touch and got tangled up many times
VICTOR SÁ: 5.0
He had balls in the mano a mano to build, but he created little. Left spaces in the markup
TIQUINHO SOARES: 6.0
He did a good job as a pivot and annoyed the opponents
JEFFINHO: 5.5
He came in trying the plays and scratching, but it was well marked
LUIS HENRIQUE: 4.5
It came in badly. did not produce anything
MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.0
Also did little, but the ball almost didn’t arrive
GUSTAVO SAUER: unmarked
little time in the field
LUÍS CASTRO: 5.0
Warning sign on for the difficulty of building against a good opponent and for another stumble at home. More offensive power. Substitutions messed up the team. The option of Jeffinho in the bank is strange