Gabi predicts evolution to Paris and praises the group: “Zero ego” | volleyball

From the fall, the certainty that there is still much to be done. At the same time, Gabi takes pride on the way there. After losing to Serbia in the World Cup final, the captain admitted her frustration at what could have been. But, in a process of evolution until the Paris Games, the pointer, chosen for the selection of the competition, sees the selection strong to face any rival.

Brazil arrived at the World Cup under suspicion. Despite the runner-up in the League of Nations, it still seemed below more ready rivals, such as Italy and the United States. Gabi, however, praises the group’s posture in the face of the difficulties of the World Cup.

– I would like to point out that I am very proud of the team, not only of the players, but of the coaching staff. The struggle we had, the surrender we had. It was zero ego, zero vanity. I think that’s what really set us apart, what made us reach this final even though we weren’t the big favorites. Of course we leave a little sad because we know that in the first two sets we had an opportunity to make a different story. And I think that’s what it’s up to us: that you have to have this commitment, this delivery.

Gabi assumed the rank of captain in the League of Nations. In its first challenge with the group in formation, Brazil also finished with the runner-up. Faced with the renewal of the team, results that, for the tip, should be celebrated.

– Let’s go with this luggage. It was the first World Cup for many players. We had a very beautiful year. There were two finals that showed the strength of the group, that we already have a lot of ballast to grow. And we know you’re going to need everyone. Now, it’s going back to the clubs, understanding that we have to surrender and improve more and more physically, mentally, and prepare ourselves because it won’t be easy in Paris.

The pointer leaves the World on high. After a perfect season with Vakifbank, he maintained his level against Brazil. Now, Gabi, chosen for the selection of the competition, believes that the selection needs to follow the process of evolution to face rivals considered favorites.

– We have many teams that are the big favorites, but we have the ability to face them. To earn this gold, you need a little more of each one. We have everything to grow in these two years that we have ahead to make a different story in Paris.