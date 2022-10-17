Galaxy S23 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more

The Galaxy S23 passed a benchmark test and had its record revealed by Geekbench. The screenshot with the results began to circulate this weekend and shows that the launch of the device is getting closer.

The flagship carries the numbering SM-911U and this indicates that we are talking about the variant that will be sold in the United States. According to the released sheet, the standard Galaxy S23 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

SoC has a main core of 3.36 GHz, while the four performance cores deliver a clock of 2.80 GHz. It also has three energy-efficient cores clocked at 2.02 GHz, while the GPU is the new Adreno 740.

See below that the S23 scored 1524 points in the single-core test and 4597 points in the multi-core test.