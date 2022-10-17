Game of Thrones series review (season 2)

The death of Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) has raised many questions about who should be his rightful successor. Having discovered that Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) was not the king’s son, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) even tried to prevent him from sitting on the Iron Throne, but his actions had no effect and his gesture was considered an act of treason. Even though he recognized Joffrey as heir in front of a crowd, Lord Stark was not spared his life by the new king. His death shows not only the wickedness of Cersei’s (Lena Headey) son, but also his lack of maturity to rule the Seven Kingdoms. When reports of events in King’s Landing begin to spread across the region, some characters take impulsive actions. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), for example, nearly broke his oath to the Night’s Watch to fight alongside his family and avenge his father’s death.

The Starks’ response was immediate: the North broke away from the Seven Kingdoms and proclaimed Robb (Richard Madden) as its king. After winning three key victories, Robb tried to negotiate with the Lannisters, but they didn’t show much interest in a deal, even though they knew Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was being held hostage. With Sansa (Sophie Turner) in King’s Landing and believing that Arya (Maisie Williams) was also in town, Cersei knew they wouldn’t do anything to her brother. In order to strengthen his name, Ned’s son sought to build alliances with the Greyjoys and Baratheons, but he was not so successful. In addition to Theon’s betrayal, who decided to be loyal to his family and abandon his ties to the Starks, brothers Renly (Gethin Anthony) and Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) vie for the right to sit on the Iron Throne. In the midst of this rivalry, a character that caught my attention was Brienne de Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), a warrior who is not intimidated by anyone and is entrusted with a complicated task, something that causes a certain rupture in the union that existed between the two. Starks.

Preparing to defend King’s Landing, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) sends his youngest son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to be Joffrey’s adviser. As he was having a relationship with Shae (Sibel Kekilli), who by the way was disapproved of by his father, Tyrion finds a way to take his beloved to the capital and appoints her as Sansa’s handmaiden, a way to keep her safe and secure. close by. Despite his short stature, Tyrion is very smart and, more than once, shows Joffrey that he will not allow his absurd orders to continue. His role as his adviser is exactly that: trying to control and prepare his nephew for the position he holds, something Cersei has so far been unable to do. Tyrion also shows all his bravery during the battle that takes place in the final stretch of the season.

Starting a journey apart is Arya, who has been captured and taken out of King’s Landing by a member of the Night’s Watch, along with one of Robert’s bastard children. The goal was to reach Castle Black, but halfway through, the group is attacked by Lannister soldiers and the few who survive are taken prisoner. With her hair cut short, Arya manages to disguise her true identity by posing as a boy. One of the few who realizes that she was actually a girl is Tywin, who takes her to be her servant, having no idea of ​​her ancestry. Being present at Tywin’s meetings and unable to do anything, Arya witnesses several plans being orchestrated against various enemies, including her brother.

Since the beginning of the story, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has been trying to rebuild her life and regain the influence her family once had. After losing her son and husband in season one, the descendant of House Targaryen surprised everyone with her actions at Drogo’s (Jason Momoa) wake. Now that she has three dragons, she begins to orchestrate a plan to retake Westeros and the first step is to find a ship that is capable of transporting an army. To get the vessel, Daenerys will need to trust people she doesn’t know, which unwittingly puts her and her allies at risk.

In the second season we have a little more presence of the White Walkers, with a cryptic scene in the last minutes of the final episode, but many things about them are still a mystery. As they carry out new operations north of the Wall, the Night’s Watch comes across a peculiar family whose leader is quite wicked. Later, Jon Snow gets into a mess when he tries to capture a wildling named Ygritte (Rose Leslie). This is a good opportunity to learn more about what exists beyond the Wall.

Final considerations

the second season of game of Thrones features a deeper development of its main cores, showing how they are reacting to events happening in the series’ universe. The vast majority are concerned with taking Joffrey out of power, but as each has their own purposes, building alliances between kingdoms is no easy task. As the imminence of war grows ever more real, the Night’s Watch is dealing with other kinds of problems beyond the Wall. The production universe, which is already very rich, undergoes new expansions and several characters are introduced in the story. The great challenge is to be able to follow everything that is happening, since several events occur simultaneously. Anyway, the narrative is very good and manages to surprise us with remarkable events.

One of the things I like most about game of Thrones It’s the attention to the smallest details. In addition to the excellent characterization, with clothes and scenarios that make the diversity of peoples very clear, the opening undergoes small changes according to the events that are portrayed in the plot. The presence of dragons requires more work from the special effects team and the end result is very good. There are several defining moments in this second year, but I would like to highlight the battle that takes place in the ninth chapter, when we have great moments of action. The dialogues between Arya and Tywin are also worth mentioning, you can see that despite her young age, she is a very smart girl. I imagine Arya will be a very prominent character in the future.

Note

★★★★★ – 5 – Excellent